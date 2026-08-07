A person stands on a beach at sunset under a swirling, vibrant sky of red, orange, and blue. Waves approach the shore as houses and a church are visible in the distance.

Your China Employee Signed the Vacation Policy. You Can Still Lose.

Your China Employee Signed the Vacation Policy. You Can Still Lose. Every year, foreign employers in China face the same claim. Their handbook says unused vacation expires at year-end, every employee signed an acknowledgment, HR sent the reminders, and payroll kept a leave spreadsheet. Then an employee resigns or is terminated and demands compensation for

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A man pushes a large boulder up a steep, rocky hill under a bright, partly cloudy sky, evoking a struggle or challenge.

The RedNote Contract Lesson for Companies Doing Business in China

Your China contract may look comprehensive and still bind the wrong company. This article uses the RedNote dispute and two real manufacturing matters to show why contracts must reach the entities that actually control the factory, tooling, technical information, and money, and what can happen when they do not.

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A woman in business attire sits at a desk with documents, looking out a window at a busy industrial port with containers, cranes, and ships, contemplating her company's dispute with Sinosure and how to negotiate against Sinosure

Sinosure Claims: Protect First, Negotiate Later (If You Must)

Sinosure Claims: Protect First, Negotiate Later (If You Must) Our firm has handled more than 100 Sinosure matters. In none of them has Sinosure reduced the principal amount it demanded. Not once, not ever, not by one dollar. I lead with this because foreign companies almost always ask us the same first question: Can we

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A man in a suit studies papers on International Distribution Contracts at a desk with maps, in an office overlooking a harbor with a docked cargo ship and warehouses outside the window.

International Distribution Agreements: Beware the Eager Distributor

International Distribution Agreements: Beware the Eager Distributor In one matter my law firm handled, a manufacturer of industrial coatings signed an exclusive Southeast Asia distribution agreement with a distributor that looked ideal. It had regional warehousing, relevant sales experience, and a management team that sounded sophisticated from the first call. Eighteen months later, the manufacturer

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Watercolor illustration of a world map with lines connecting continents, three silhouetted figures, and abstract paper textures in the foreground.

Foreign Contractors and Distributors: Frequently Asked Questions

Foreign Contractors and Distributors: Frequently Asked Questions Yesterday’s post explained why the overseas sales shortcut so often backfires: a company calls someone a contractor, agent, or distributor, but the relationship underneath does not match the label. This FAQ builds on that post. It answers the questions we most often hear from companies selling abroad without

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